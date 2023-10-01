Afghan embassy in India to stop operations from October 1

The Afghanistan Embassy in India has declared its intention to cease operations starting from October 1, 2023. The decision, as conveyed in a statement, is primarily attributed to various factors including insufficient support from the host government, an inability to fulfill the expectations of serving Afghanistan’s interests, and significant limitations in personnel and resources.

The embassy has expressed profound sadness and regret over this decision, emphasizing the historic ties and enduring partnership between Afghanistan and India. It pointed out that the lack of essential support from the host government has hampered its effectiveness in carrying out its duties. Additionally, the embassy acknowledged its shortcomings in meeting the requirements to serve Afghanistan’s best interests due to limited diplomatic backing in India and the absence of a fully functional government in Kabul.

Furthermore, unforeseen circumstances, such as a significant reduction in both personnel and resources, have created challenges in sustaining its operations. Delays and inadequacies in visa renewal for diplomats and other critical areas of cooperation have led to frustration among the team and hindered their ability to perform routine tasks effectively.

As a result of these circumstances, the embassy has reluctantly decided to cease all operations of the mission, with the exception of providing emergency consular services to Afghan citizens, until the custodial authority of the mission is transferred to the host country.