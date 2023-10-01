Asian Games 2023: Parveen Hooda assures medal for India, bags Olympic berth

Hangzhou: World Championships’ bronze medallist boxer Parveen Hooda on Sunday assured India of a medal at the Asian Games. She also secured a Paris Olympic quota by moving into the 57kg semifinals.

Parveen, who won the bronze medal in the 63kg at the 2022 World Boxing Championships defeated Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova by unanimous verdict.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins Gold in men’s shot put

The two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg ) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) have already secured Olympic quotas in their respective categories. In women’s events, the semifinalists in the 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, and 60kg as well as the finalists in the 66kg and 75kg will qualify for the Paris Olympics. The gold and silver medallists in each of the seven weight divisions in the men’s event will receive Olympic quotas.