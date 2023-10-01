India-US relationship, as Chandrayaan, to reach new heights, says EAM Jaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, expressed that the relationship between India and the United States is currently at its peak and emphasized the Indian government’s intention to elevate it even further. Speaking to a gathering of hundreds of Indian-Americans at the ‘Celebrating Colours of Friendship’ event organized by the Indian Embassy, Jaishankar likened the flourishing ties to the ambitious Chandrayaan mission, suggesting that they would reach beyond current heights.

“The message is clear: our relationship is at an all-time high. But as the saying goes in America, you haven’t seen anything yet. So, we are going to take this relationship to a different level, to a different place,” he announced to the audience.

Furthermore, Jaishankar acknowledged the indispensable role of the United States in achieving the success of the G20, highlighting the strength and significance of the India-US partnership.

Jaishankar’s speech reflects the commitment of the Indian government to strengthening and expanding diplomatic ties with the United States, aiming to reach new milestones and heights in this crucial relationship.