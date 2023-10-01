NIA detains individual in Manipur for involvement in international conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended an individual named Seiminlun Gangte in Manipur. The arrest is related to a case involving a transnational conspiracy. This conspiracy is allegedly orchestrated by the leadership of certain terrorist organizations based in Myanmar and Bangladesh. The objective of the conspiracy is to wage a war against India by exploiting the ethnic unrest prevailing in the northeastern region.

Seiminlun Gangte was taken into custody in the Churachandpur hill district of Manipur and subsequently transported to New Delhi. He will be presented before the relevant court.

The NIA initiated the case on its own on July 19 in New Delhi. The investigation conducted by the NIA revealed that militant groups operating from Myanmar and Bangladesh have formed a conspiracy with certain militant leaders in India. Their aim is to carry out violent incidents with the intent of sowing discord among various ethnic groups and, ultimately, to wage war against the Government of India.

This development underscores the concerns regarding transnational involvement in the ethnic unrest within northeastern India and the potential security threats associated with such activities.