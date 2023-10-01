UAE authority announces temporary ban on some vehicles

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi have announced a temporary ban for entry of some heavy vehicles and buses transporting workers on Monday (October 2). The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrol Directorate announced this.

Authorities said entrances, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge, Al Maqta Bridge will be off limits to some heavy vehicles from 6am until 12pm on October 2. The ban was announced to give way for the opening of Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Adipec) 2023 that will run until October 5 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec). Vehicles used by public sanitation companies and logistic support services are exempted from this ban.