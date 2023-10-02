10 people loses their lives, 60 wounded after the roof of a church collapsed in a northern Mexican city

Authorities have reported a tragic incident in a northern Mexican city where the roof of a church collapsed during Sunday mass, resulting in the loss of at least 10 lives and leaving nearly 60 people injured.

Americo Villarreal, the governor of Tamaulipas, confirmed the unfortunate news, stating, “Unfortunately, ten people are confirmed dead. Of these, five are women, two men, and three children.” He shared this information with reporters at the scene of the disaster. Additionally, Governor Villarreal released a statement indicating that approximately 60 individuals were receiving medical attention, with 23 of them still hospitalized. He expressed concern for two individuals with serious injuries who might be in critical condition.

This tragic incident unfolded in Ciudad Madero, a northeastern coastal town within Tamaulipas state. According to local media, the Santa Cruz parish was hosting around 80 people during Sunday mass when the church’s roof suddenly collapsed. Reports suggest that as many as 30 people may still be trapped beneath the debris. It was revealed that a baptism ceremony was underway at the time of the ceiling’s collapse.

Bishop Jose Armando Alvarez of the local diocese conveyed the gravity of the situation through a video posted on social media, stating, “We are experiencing a very difficult moment… the roof of a church has collapsed during the celebration of the Eucharist.” He added that rescue efforts were underway to save those who remained trapped, although specific details were not provided.

Governor Villarreal assured that security and civil protection forces were actively addressing the situation and coordinating rescue plans.

The Archdiocese of Mexico also expressed condolences on social media, saying, “We join in prayer with our sister diocese Tampico to intercede for our killed and injured brothers.”

In response to the emergency, residents took to social media to request tools such as hydraulic lifts, wood, and hammers to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts. Ciudad Madero, located on the Gulf of Mexico coast, is home to a population of over 200,000 people.