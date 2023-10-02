BJP examines candidates; final list to be published soon, within days

Amidst speculation that the BJP could announce the names of its candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh on Monday, the party’s highest decision-making body, the Central Election Committee (CEC), engaged in discussions about the final candidate selections on Sunday.

The CEC, which includes notable figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda, convened to deliberate on the potential candidates’ details, their profiles, and their chances of winning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the party headquarters, also participated in the meeting.

During the crucial 45-minute CEC meeting, Modi emphasized the importance of fielding candidates with strong connections to the people and discussed the electoral strategy for the three states. The list of candidates for the remaining seats in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh was presented to the PM for approval.

It is reported that the party may opt to replace some sitting MLAs in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh with Union ministers and MPs who possess extensive electoral experience in their respective states.

The main focus of the meeting was on the preparations for the Rajasthan polls, given the attendance of senior party leaders from the state, including former chief minister Vasundhara Raje.

So far, the BJP has announced 79 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and 21 for the Chhattisgarh House. Before the CEC meeting, top BJP leaders convened at party chief Nadda’s residence to discuss preparations for the upcoming assembly polls.