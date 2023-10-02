Huge blaze erupts at a police complex in the Egyptian Suez Canal city of Ismailia wounding at least 38 people

A significant fire broke out in the police complex located in Ismailia, a city along the Egyptian Suez Canal, in the early hours of Monday, October 2nd. According to reports from local media, this incident resulted in the injury of at least 38 individuals.

Videos circulating on social media capture the alarming sight of the city’s security directorate being consumed by flames.

Among the 26 injured, 24 were reported to have suffered from “asphyxiation,” while the remaining two sustained burns, as reported by local media, citing information from the health ministry. An additional twelve individuals received on-site medical treatment.

The health ministry dispatched fifty ambulances to the scene, and these were later joined by military emergency services, including two aircraft, as reported by state media.

Sources from local civil defense authorities revealed that portions of the building had collapsed due to the fire. As of now, the exact cause of the blaze remains unknown.