‘Stoneman Willie’ mummy from Pennsylvania to be laid to rest after 128 years on display

Nearly 128 years ago, a small-time thief passed away from kidney failure while imprisoned in a Pennsylvania jail in the United States. Now, more than a century later, the residents of Reading, a small city, are preparing to give his mummified remains a proper farewell and burial.

This unidentified man, known to locals as Stoneman Willie, has long been a rather eerie part of the city’s history. For many years, his mummy has been on public display, attracting the curious stares of both tourists and locals, including adults and children alike.

Stoneman Willie met his end on November 19, 1895, inside a local jail, as reported by Reuters. His remains were inadvertently preserved through mummification by a mortician who was experimenting with novel embalming techniques.

Since his passing in November 1895, Stoneman Willie’s mummy has been exhibited at Auman’s Funeral Home.

The true identity of this petty thief remains shrouded in mystery because, at the time of his arrest, he had provided authorities with a false name. However, after more than a century, his real identity may finally come to light.

As the authorities were unable to ascertain the thief’s true identity and locate his next of kin, the funeral home attempted an experimental embalming procedure. When their search for his family proved fruitless, the funeral home sought permission from the state to retain the thief’s body instead of conducting a burial. Allegedly, they did this to closely monitor the outcomes of their experimental embalming process.

Over a century following Stoneman Willie’s demise, the funeral home, equipped with modern technology and an extensive examination of historical records, appears to have unraveled the mystery of his true identity.

On Saturday, October 7, Stoneman Willie will embark on his final journey through the streets of Reading. He will be laid to rest in a local cemetery, and at his graveside, the funeral home will finally unveil his real name. The mummified thief will be interred with a tombstone bearing his actual name, according to reports by Reuters.