Nanded govt hospital in Maharashtra reports 24 deaths, including 12 infants

In the past 24 hours, a government hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra, witnessed a distressing situation with 24 reported deaths, including 12 infants, as disclosed by a prominent state health official on Monday. Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar, the Director of Medical Education and Research in Maharashtra, revealed that these fatalities comprised 12 infants who had been referred to the hospital from local private healthcare facilities, while the remainder included adults with various causes of death. To address this concerning situation, a three-member expert committee from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) district has been tasked with delivering a report by 1 pm the following day, and Dr. Mhaisekar personally visited the hospital to assess the circumstances.

Commenting on this alarming development, Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan emphasized that the dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) had informed him about the 24 casualties. Among the deceased, 6-7 were infants, and some were pregnant women, with an additional 70 patients in critical condition. It was suggested that a few of the deaths might have occurred due to unknown poisoning factors. Chavan underscored the urgent need for the Eknath Shinde government to allocate both medical personnel and financial resources to address the situation at Nanded GMCH promptly.