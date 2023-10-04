AAP claims ED is pursuing Sanjay Singh over Adani issue in Parliament

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of targeting their Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, due to his active involvement in raising concerns regarding the Adani Group within the Parliament.

The AAP’s response comes in the wake of ED raids carried out at Sanjay Singh’s residences in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta expressed the party’s perspective, asserting that the ED’s actions are a consequence of Sanjay Singh persistently raising questions concerning the Adani Group. Gupta added that previous investigations by central agencies yielded no substantial results, and she anticipates a similar outcome from the current raids. Notably, the ED had conducted searches at the homes of some journalists a day earlier.

Dinesh Singh, the father of Sanjay Singh, confirmed their cooperation with the ED and stated their willingness for the searches to continue uninterrupted to avoid repeated visits by ED officials.

The case revolves around allegations that the Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22, which involved granting licenses to liquor traders, facilitated cartelization and favored specific dealers who were accused of making bribes. The AAP vehemently denied these allegations. Subsequently, the policy was revoked, and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi recommended a CBI investigation, leading to the ED registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sanjay Singh had previously called for an investigation into allegations against the Adani Group. The US-based firm Hindenburg Research had accused the Adani Group of engaging in stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The Adani Group has consistently denied all these allegations.