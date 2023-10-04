Around 100 students fall sick; suspected food poisoning

Approximately 100 students from a government-operated physical education institute in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, were swiftly hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning, according to officials on Wednesday.

The students had consumed a paneer (cottage cheese) dish, and investigations were initiated into the food provided at the institute’s mess. Around 100 students from the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education were transported to the government-run Jayarogya Hospital on Tuesday. They had fallen ill, potentially due to food poisoning, stated Superintendent RKS Dhakad. He noted that the source of the illness was likely the paneer sabji they had eaten, though some were seriously affected, the situation remained under control.

Amit Yadav, the institute’s registrar, initially suspected that some students had contracted viral fever when they fell ill on Tuesday. However, subsequent medical examinations revealed an infection, and by Tuesday evening, nearly 100 students had fallen ill. According to Yadav, approximately 70 of the students responded well to medication, while all of them remained under medical observation, with none in critical condition. The food consumed in the institute’s mess was undergoing examination to ascertain the source of the food poisoning.