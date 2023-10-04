Delhi Police arrests Prabir Purkayastha, founder of NewsClick, in foreign funding case

Two individuals, including Prabir Purkayastha, the founder of NewsClick, were apprehended by the Delhi Police in relation to an investigation into the foreign funding of the online news portal. This move followed extensive searches conducted by the Delhi Police at 30 locations associated with the news portal and its journalists. The case was initiated under the anti-terror law UAPA, with allegations of the portal receiving funds for pro-China propaganda. The ongoing proceedings involve the questioning of 37 male suspects at the Delhi Police Special Cell office and nine female suspects at their respective residences. Various digital devices, documents, and items have been seized for further examination.

According to Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa, two individuals, Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty, have been arrested thus far. However, details regarding Amit Chakravarty’s connection with the news portal and the case remain undisclosed at this time.

The arrests and investigations are part of a broader inquiry into the funding and activities of NewsClick, with the authorities looking into potential links with foreign sources and pro-China narratives.