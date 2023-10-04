Enforcement Directorate detains Sanjay Singh of AAP after 10-hour interrogation

Sanjay Singh, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party and a member of the Rajya Sabha, was detained by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday night after being questioned about a money laundering case involving the Delhi liquor policy for more than ten hours at his home in Delhi. AAP leader Singh was brought into prison by the investigation agency as a swarm of supporters fought with the police. Singh waved at the crowd as he came from his house with a smile on his face.

Singh’s home had been searched by the Enforcement Directorate earlier in the day. Additionally, the locations of numerous additional people close to the AAP MP were searched.

The third AAP politician to be detained is Sanjay Singh. Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, two of his coworkers, are also incarcerated for separate offenses.

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the AAP and the chief minister, blasted Singh’s detention as ‘illegal’ and claimed it was an indication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anxiety. Prior to the election, he also anticipated additional arrests from the opposition camp.

Sanjay Singh’s name appeared in the Enforcement Directorate’s charge sheet. According to the investigation agency, middleman Dinesh Arora claimed to have met Singh at a gathering held at his Unplugged Courtyard restaurant.

Sanjay Singh was spotted touching his mother’s feet and asking for her blessing before leaving his home with ED officers.

His father said, ‘We’ve said we will cooperate. I told him (Sanjay Singh) not to worry. I think they didn’t find any basis to arrest him but since they (ED officials) were told to arrest him, they arrested him. It will bring positive results as the govt will be changed.’

Delhi Education Minister Atishi took to X and said, ‘BJP’s fear of losing to INDIA is clearly visible. After Manish ji and Satyendra ji, the government also arrested Sanjay Bhaiya, who worked for people. Why don’t we open an ED office in our party office itself? It seems the BJP will survive only by making false allegations against AAP.’

Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister of Delhi and leader of the AAP, was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in March of this year in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.