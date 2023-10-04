Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav granted bail in job-for-land scam

A Delhi court has granted bail to RJD leader Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and their son Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam in the railways.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel provided this relief to the accused after they appeared in court, responding to summonses issued against them. On September 22, the court summoned the accused, taking note of the charge sheet filed against them and others. The evidence, prima facie, indicated various offenses, including corruption, criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery.

The case revolves around Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the railways in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009. These appointments were allegedly exchanged for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of Lalu Prasad’s family or associates.

The CBI registered the case on May 18, 2022, naming Lalu Prasad and 15 others, including his wife, two daughters, and unidentified public servants and private individuals as accused. This is the second charge sheet in the case, but it’s the first in which Tejashwi Yadav is named as an accused.

Lalu Prasad is already out on bail in this case, as well as in the fodder scam cases. The first charge sheet in the case, related to appointments made in the Central Zone of the railways headquartered in Mumbai, was filed by the CBI in October of the previous year.