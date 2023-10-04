Sikkim flash flood: 23 army personnel reported missing

A sudden cloud burst occurred over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, resulting in a flash flood in the Teesta River within the Lachen valley. This calamity was compounded by the release of water from a dam, leading to the tragic disappearance of 23 army personnel, along with the submersion of camps and vehicles, according to officials.

The flash floods began at approximately 1:30 am, causing significant distress in the region. Defense authorities have reported that various establishments in the valley have been affected, and efforts are ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the damage.

The release of water from the Chungthang dam caused a sudden surge in water levels downstream, with waters rising as high as 15-20 feet. This surge had repercussions for army vehicles parked near Singtam at Bardang, leading to their being affected by the inundation.

Tragically, 23 army personnel are currently unaccounted for, and a total of 41 vehicles have been submerged under the slush and debris. Search and rescue operations are actively in progress, as authorities strive to locate and aid those impacted by this devastating event.