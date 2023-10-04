Two members of United Liberation Front of Assam killed for espionage

The Paresh Baruah faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) has reportedly executed two of its members, citing various reasons, including suspicions of espionage. The victims, identified as Lachit Hazarika (also known as Brigadier Salim Asom) and Bornali Asom (alias Nayanmoni Chetia), met their demise on September 20, as disclosed by the ULFA in a statement issued on Tuesday. It’s believed that the execution took place on the soil of Myanmar, where the insurgent group operates from.

Lachit Hazarika, a senior member, was originally from the northern Assam district of Lakhimpur. Bornali, on the other hand, was a boxer from upper Assam’s Tinsukia district and had joined the group in 2021.

Upon hearing reports of the killings, Bornali’s family appealed to the ULFA leadership for clarification and the return of her body if she had indeed been given a death sentence. Bornali had left her home two years ago, claiming she was going to play, but never returned, leaving her family with no contact or information about her whereabouts.

The ULFA leveled a total of 17 charges against the two individuals. These accusations encompassed aiding Indian spy agencies, forcing fellow members to surrender to adversaries while handing over weapons and ammunition after blackmailing them, killing fellow members in staged encounters, destroying the organization’s weaponry and communication equipment, allegedly under the influence of police and army officers, disciplining junior members without proper authorization, blackmailing female cadre for personal gain, revealing the group’s secret routes for movement to its enemies, encouraging new recruits to escape, and attempting to convince a substantial group of colleagues to surrender to the adversaries.