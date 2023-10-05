Aam Aadmi Party stages protest over the arrest of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists carried out a demonstration on Thursday to express their disapproval of the apprehension of their Rajya Sabha leader, Sanjay Singh, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a purported liquor scam. At the AAP office on DDU Marg, numerous party members gathered, chanting slogans against the central government while calling for Singh’s release. The protesters have plans to march toward the BJP headquarters.

The party contends that Singh was apprehended by the Enforcement Directorate because he raised concerns about the Adani Group within Parliament. Gopal Rai, the Delhi Minister, expressed, “If the Bharatiya Janata Party believes it can secure electoral victories by using central agencies to exert power and impose autocracy, history attests that the public responds accordingly.”

On the preceding day, the Enforcement Directorate arrested AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh at his residence in Delhi concerning the now-repealed liquor policy case. This arrest occurred subsequent to the ED’s searches at the residence of the AAP Rajya Sabha MP, linked to the same case. Sanjay Singh’s apprehension marked the second prominent arrest in this case following the earlier arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.