Bengal flood crisis: 10,000 people saved, gov will inspect affected zones

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her deep concern about the flood-like situation in the state, stating that approximately 10,000 individuals have been rescued and are now housed in 190 relief camps across nine districts in both southern and northern regions of the state. Despite her own leg injury, Banerjee is personally overseeing the situation round the clock from her home and has issued orders to cancel the leaves of several state government officials as a measure to manage the flood crisis.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is set to visit the flood-affected districts in the northern part of the state on Thursday. The northern area of West Bengal shares its border with Sikkim, which recently experienced a flash flood in the Teesta River, resulting in casualties and missing individuals. Banerjee conducted a meeting to assess the situation and instructed Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi and Home Secretary BP Gopalika to promptly dispatch a team of senior officials to the affected flood areas.

Banerjee shared that over 10,000 people have been rescued from low-lying areas in various districts. Both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been alerted. She emphasized that she will continuously monitor the situation from her home, despite her leg injury, which may take another week to heal. The state government reported that 5,800 people were evacuated from the northern districts, including Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar, and 5,018 others were rescued from southern districts such as Howrah, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Purulia, and Bankura. Relief camps have been established across the state, with 28 in the north and 190 in the south to provide assistance to those affected by the floods.