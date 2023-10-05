Minister Rajnath Singh unveils fifth indigenization list during Navy seminar

India has revealed its fifth Positive Indigenisation List, consisting of 98 items, as part of its efforts to promote self-sufficiency in defense and innovation. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh introduced this list during the ‘Swavlamban 2.0’ seminar in New Delhi, where he also made significant announcements. The list comprises a range of complex systems, sensors, weapons, and ammunition, all to be sourced from domestic producers in accordance with the Defense Acquisition Procedure 2020.

This list, compiled by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) after extensive consultations, places a strong emphasis on import substitution for major systems, platforms, weapon systems, sensors, and munitions that are expected to generate orders in the next five to ten years. Notable items on the list include Futuristic Infantry Combat Vehicles, Articulated All-Terrain Vehicles, Remotely Piloted Airborne Vehicles, Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems, and more. It serves as a guideline for domestic industry players, encouraging them to build the necessary research and manufacturing capabilities within the country.

In addition to this initiative, Rajnath Singh also launched challenges for the industry under Defense India Start-up Challenges (DISC 10) and unveiled the Indian Navy’s updated Indigenisation Roadmap ‘Swavlamban 2.0.’ Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar highlighted the Navy’s dedication to innovation and praised the industry for its contributions in this endeavor.