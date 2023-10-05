Sanjay Singh, leader of AAP, arrested by Enforcement Directorate until October 10

Sanjay Singh, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a Rajya Sabha member, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with its investigation into the Delhi liquor policy case. He will remain in the custody of the federal agency until October 10. The top AAP leader is the organization’s third arrest of a member of Delhi’s ruling party in more than a year. Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia had previously been imprisoned for separate offenses.

After more than ten hours of questioning at his home on Wednesday, Singh was taken into custody. Additionally, the ED searched his home and the locations of other people connected to the AAP MP.

Singh said in a video message to his party members that he was ‘ready to die but won’t fear’ before being arrested. ‘I have been talking about Gautam Adani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and their corruption continually. I’ve even filed a number of complaints with the ED about Adani’s misconduct. Nothing was done about it. However, ED unexpectedly stormed my home today. They are detaining me even though they discovered nothing,’ he said in the video.

The AAP MP mocked PM Modi, referring to himself and his team as ‘soldiers,’ and claimed that the prime minister is ‘badly losing the 2024 elections.’ ‘The ED’s actions demonstrate how an autocrat and cowardly Prime Minister arrests people in order to win elections. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: I’m prepared to pass away without fear,’ Singh stated.

According to ED officials familiar with the probe, the agency has proof that Singh received “crores of rupees” from an accused-turned-approved Dinesh Arora earlier in the day. According to the sources, the ED has proven a financial connection between Arora and the AAP MP, proving that Singh participated in the formulation of the city of Delhi’s former excise policy and got kickbacks.

The investigation agency wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detailing the situation after receiving new evidence against Singh.

A political brawl between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been sparked by Singh’s incarceration. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi and the leader of the AAP, attacked PM Modi by dubbing him the ‘most corrupt Prime Minister’ of India since independence while meeting with Singh’s family on Wednesday.

Anurag Thakur, a union minister, made fun of Kejriwal and his party by claiming that people who started out by screaming ‘India against corruption’ are now knee-deep in it.