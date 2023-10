Thursday’s Asian Games: Indian Athletes Competing

Here is the schedule of Team India for Wednesday at the Asian Games:

Archery:

– Compound women’s team quarter-finals, semi-finals, and medal matches (Team India: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur) – Starting at 6:10 AM.

– Compound men’s team quarter-finals, semi-finals, and medal matches (Team India: Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Jawkar) – Starting at 11:00 AM.

Athletics:

– Men’s marathon final (Man Singh, Belliappa Appachangada Bopaiah) – Starting at 4:30 AM.

Badminton:

– Men’s singles quarter-finals (HS Prannoy) – Starting at 7:30 AM.

– Women’s singles quarter-finals (PV Sindhu) – Starting at 7:30 AM.

– Men’s doubles quarter-finals (Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy) – Starting at 7:30 AM.

Bridge:

– Men’s team final sessions 1 to 3: India vs Hong Kong China – Starting at 6:30 AM.

Canoe Slalom:

– Men’s kayak heats (Hitesh Kewat, Shubham Kewat) – Starting at 7:00 AM.

– Men’s canoe heats (Vishal Kewat) – Starting at 7:00 AM.

– Women’s kayak heats (Shikha Chouhan) – Starting at 7:00 AM.

Chess:

– Men’s team round 7 (Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa) – Starting at 12:30 PM.

– Women’s team round 7 (Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B) – Starting at 12:30 PM.

Hockey:

– Women’s semi-finals: India vs China – Starting at 1:30 PM.

Ju-jitsu:

– Women’s -48kg (Anwesha Deb, Navya Pandey) – Starting at 6:30 AM.

– Men’s -62kg (Kamal Singh, Tarun Yadav) – Starting at 6:30 AM.

Kabaddi:

– Men’s team Group A: India vs Chinese Taipei – Starting at 8:00 AM.

– Men’s team Group A: India vs Japan – Starting at 1:30 PM.

Roller Skating:

– Women’s inline freestyle skating speed slalom (Shreyasi Joshi, Merlin Dhanam Charles) – Starting at 6:30 AM.

– Men’s inline freestyle skating speed slalom (Jinesh Satyan Nanal, Vishvesh Ganesh Patil) – Starting at 11:30 AM.

Sepaktakraw:

– Men’s regu preliminary Group B: India vs Thailand – Starting at 6:30 AM.

– Women’s regu preliminary Group B: India vs Vietnam – Starting at 7:30 AM.

– Men’s regu preliminary Group B: India vs Philippines – Starting at 11:30 AM.

– Women’s regu preliminary Group B: India vs China – Starting at 12:30 PM.

Soft Tennis:

– Mixed doubles preliminaries, second stage, and quarter-finals (Indian teams) – Starting at 7:30 AM.

Sport Climbing:

– Men’s boulder and lead qualification (Aman Verma, Bharath Stephen Pereira Kamath) – Starting at 6:30 AM.

– Women’s boulder and lead qualification (Saniya Farooque Shaikh, Shivani Charak) – Starting at 6:30 AM.

Squash:

– Mixed doubles final, Dipika Pallikal/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (IND) vs Aifa Binti Azman/Mohammad Syafiq Kamal – Starting at 11:30 AM.

– Men’s singles final, Saurav Ghosal (IND) vs NG Eain Yow (MAS) – Starting at 2:30 PM.

Wrestling:

– Medal events: Greco-Roman 97kg (Narinder Cheema) and 130kg (Naveen); Women’s freestyle 50kg (Pooja Gehlot), 53kg (Antim Panghal), 57kg (Mansi Ahlawat) – Starting at 7:30 AM.