Ukraine President’s wife spends $1 million on Cartier jewelry amid Russia-Ukraine war

New York: Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has ignited controversy as she spend around $1 million on Cartier jewelry amid Russia-Ukraine war. She spends this whopping amount during her and her husband’s visit to New York. Volodymyr Zelensky is on a US tour. He addressed the UN General Assembly and met with US lawmakers.

Olena Zelenska purchased a diamond white gold bracelet, a diamond and emerald white gold necklace, and diamond white gold earrings from Cartier Mansion on Fifth Avenue in New York. Fifth Avenue is world’s most renowned shopping street. Fifth Avenue is home o prestigious brands like Armani, Gucci, Cartier and Harry Winston.

As per reports, her visit to the store has left an employee jobless. She snapped at the employee who was trying to assist her with a ‘Who said I need your opinion?’ rant. After that, according to the boutique ex-worker, Zelenska had a talk with the manager and the next day she got fired from the boutique.

The former employee of Cartier Mansion had published a copy of the receipt of Zelenska’s purchase on social media. She accused that Zelenska’s actions had unjustly cost her job. She also alleged that the money spent by Zelenska had been ‘stolen from the people of Ukraine.

Zelenska had been criticized for lavish shopping habits. Earlier in December 2022, Zelenska reportedly spent €40,000 in Paris while her husband appealed for financial aid from the United States and the European Union.