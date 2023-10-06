ED calls Shraddha Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, and Huma Qureshi in Mahadev betting probe

While no official confirmation has been provided, inside sources suggest that Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, comedian Kapil Sharma, and actor Huma Qureshi have been called in for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding their involvement with the Mahadev betting app case. Another Bollywood figure, Ranbir Kapoor, who was also summoned, has requested additional time to comply with the summons issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

In the same Mahadev Gaming App case, Shraddha Kapoor has been called in for questioning, with her appearance scheduled for Friday, although it’s uncertain whether she will indeed appear on that day. It has also been reported that Hina Khan was summoned by the ED in connection with the same case. The purpose of these summonses is to gather information about the Mahadev gaming app and how these actors became involved in its promotion, among other relevant details.

Furthermore, Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi have also expressed their need for additional time before appearing for questioning by the agency, signaling that they, too, are linked to the ongoing investigation.