Enforcement Directorate calls two associates of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in excise case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has called in two associates of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for questioning in the Delhi Excise policy-related money laundering case. Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi are expected to face the evidence collected by the agency during the investigation, and it’s likely they will be questioned alongside Singh. Their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Sarvesh Mishra reportedly responded to the summons and appeared at the ED office on Friday morning. This development comes as part of the ongoing investigation into the Delhi Excise policy-linked money laundering case. In a separate plea to the apex court, someone named Sisodia sought bail, arguing that the charges in the filed chargesheet by the CBI carry a maximum punishment of less than seven years. Furthermore, the individual contended that the probe has not traced any proceeds of crime to them as of now.