Medical students clash with VIMSAR private security guards

A confrontation unfolded between medical students at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla and the hospital’s private security guards, resulting in injuries to both a student and a security guard. The incident led to the postponement of an internal assessment examination for MBBS students that had been scheduled for Thursday.

The conflict commenced when a medical student and a security guard engaged in a heated argument late on Wednesday night at the Gents Hostel within the institution. This verbal dispute escalated into a physical brawl, with some medical students assaulting the security guard, who subsequently required medical treatment.

In retaliation, a relative of the injured security guard arrived at the hospital and attacked a medical student, causing a head injury.

According to the medical students’ complaint, the security guards allegedly attacked house surgeon Praneet Kumar Pujari and his colleagues Gauri Behera and Srinibas Pradhan with sticks while they were seeking treatment for a fellow student in the Casualty department on Thursday.

The security guards, on the other hand, claimed that medical students had critically injured one of their colleagues during the altercation. Subsequently, they held a meeting and organized a rally to the police station, where they filed a complaint against the medical students.

In response to the tension, VIMSAR’s Dean and Principal, Jayashree Dora, revealed that students are now requesting the deployment of security guards after thorough background checks. They are also considering a reduction in the number of security guards and have asked the police to utilize home guards for hospital security.

The police have registered three separate cases regarding this clash, and investigations are ongoing. The situation is reportedly under control, as stated by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Burla, Satybrata Dash.