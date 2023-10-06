Popular tourist attraction in Dubai announces discounted ticket prices

Dubai: Dubai Miracle Garden has announced discounted ticket prices. The popular tourist attraction introduced a special ticket rate exclusively for UAE residents. The ticket is priced at Dh65 per entry for both adults (or those who over 12 years old) and children (aged between 3 and 12 years old).

The discounted rate can be availed by presenting an Emirates ID, and tickets are only sold at dedicated counters at Dubai Miracle Garden. Information on its official website shows individual admission is priced at Dh95 for adults (over 12 years old), and Dh80 for children aged between 3 and 12 years old. Entry is free for kids under 3. All prices are inclusive of VAT (value-added tax).