Sikkim flash flood: 21 dead, 103 missing; search efforts continue

The death toll resulting from the flash flood in Sikkim has risen to 21, with efforts ongoing to locate 103 individuals who are still missing. Army and NDRF teams have been diligently searching through the muddy terrain and swiftly moving waters in the Teesta river basin and northern Bengal for the third consecutive day. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reported that out of the 23 army personnel initially missing from the Bardang area, seven bodies have been recovered downstream, one was rescued, and the search continues for the remaining 15 missing soldiers. The flash flood was triggered by a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim, leaving 103 people missing in its wake.

Rescue operations have been able to evacuate 2,411 individuals who were stranded due to the flash floods. These efforts are coordinated by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA). Over 7,600 people who were displaced by the floods have found shelter in 26 relief camps across four affected districts. The flash flood in the Teesta River, caused by the cloudburst in Lhonak Lake, resulted in substantial water accumulation, which ultimately damaged the power infrastructure before inundating towns and villages downstream. The disaster also led to the destruction of 13 bridges, with Mangan district alone losing eight, and impacted crucial lifelines such as NH-10.

The flash flood took a toll on civilian lives, with six casualties reported in Gangtok, and four each in Mangan and Pakyong. The highest number of missing individuals was reported in Pakyong, with 59, followed by 22 in Gangtok, 17 in Mangan, and five in Namchi. Chungthang town bore the brunt of the flood, with around 80% of the area severely affected. The damage to NH-10, a vital artery for the state, occurred at various locations due to the catastrophe.