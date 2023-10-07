Gang member of Chhota Rajan detained in Gujarat in 1994 robbery attempt case

A member of the Chhota Rajan gang, who has been on the run for the past 28 years, was arrested on Saturday by Mumbai police in Surat, Gujarat, in connection with a 1994 robbery attempt case, an official said.

Sabir Barkatali Lakhani, a 59-year-old accused who lived in the city’s Antop Hill area, was detained by the Mumbai police’s crime section, the source claimed.

‘In 1994, the accused, who was a member of the Chhota Rajan gang, along with four of his associates stormed into a real estate broker’s office at Sindhi Camp in Chembur carrying arms with the intention of committing robbery. During the incident, they also attacked an on-duty crime branch official as well,’ the police official said.

According to the police, a complaint was filed against them under multiple IPC sections, including 399 (making preparations to commit dacoity) and 307 (attempt to murder).

‘The accused were later arrested and a local court sentenced them to five years of jail. Three of the five arrested accused were in encounters with police, but two accused, including Lakhani, went absconding a year later in 1995. The court later issued a non-bailable warrant against them,’ he said.

He continued: ‘Recently, the criminal section got a tip that Lakhani was in Surat.’

In light of this, a trap was set, and Lakhani was captured on Saturday. Many criminal cases have been filed against him, including one in Gujarat, the officer said, adding that the case is still under investigation.