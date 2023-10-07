Hindu organizations call for release of Monu Manesar, who accused of killing two Muslims

On Friday, rallies were organized by a number of Hindu organizations calling for the release of cow vigilantes Monu Manesar and other prisoners were held.

According to a senior leader of a Hindu organization, a document addressed to the president, prime minister, and home minister was delivered to the Gurugram district collector.

The demonstrators chanted and called for Manesar’s release, harsh punishment for MLA Mamman Khan, and the firing of Nuh’s SP. They said that Monu Manesar was being unfairly accused and urged that the NIA or CBI look into the allegations against Manesar since they did not trust the police investigation.

‘Junaid and Nasir were cow slaughters, but now cow vigilantes are being defamed. Monu Rana, Rainku Saini, Gogi and Monu were framed in false cases by the Rajasthan Police and sent to jail. Mewat now has only 15 per cent Hindus, who are also migrating… The investigation of Nuh violence should be conducted by the CBI or NIA and if these demands are not met, then Hindu community will launch a big movement,’ the memorandum stated.

An activist for the Bajrang Dal named Manesar is currently detained in the high-security jail in Ajmer in relation to the kidnapping and murder of Nasir and Junaid.

The two men’s burned carcasses were found in a car on February 16 on the border between Rajasthan and Haryana, where they had allegedly been kidnapped by vigilantes who accused them of smuggling cows.