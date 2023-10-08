27 Meghalayan pilgrims who were trapped in Israel enter Egypt

According to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the party of 27 Meghalayans who were left stranded in Israel after Hamas militants attacked the nation on Saturday crossed the border into Egypt on Sunday.

In a post on X, he wrote, ‘As per the latest information and through the efforts of MEA and our Indian mission, our 27 citizens from Meghalaya, who were stuck in the war conflict zone of Israel and Palestine have safely crossed the border into Egypt.’

27 Meghalayan pilgrims were stuck in Bethlehem, Jerusalem, amid rising hostilities between Israel and Palestine.

They were on a sacred pilgrimage to Jerusalem when they got caught in the crossfire of the ongoing violence, which included Rajya Sabha MP Dr. WR Kharluki and his family.

To ensure these citizens’ safe travel, the Meghalayan administration has been collaborating closely with the foreign affairs ministry.

On Saturday morning, Hamas announced that it would launch a military operation against Israel.