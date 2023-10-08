Canadian Colleges Ensure Indian Student Safety Amid Diplomatic Strain

Canadian universities are proactively assuring Indian students of their safety and offering support during the ongoing diplomatic crisis between the two nations. They aim to mitigate potential disruptions to their booming international education business.

As the new semester approaches, some Indian students are considering delaying their courses, while others are concerned about the impact of the diplomatic tensions on their education.

The rift between India and Canada began in September, following remarks by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, suggesting Indian involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist advocate in British Columbia. India vehemently denies these allegations.

India constitutes a substantial portion of Canada’s international student population, accounting for about 40% of study permit holders and contributing over C$20 billion ($14.6 billion) to the Canadian economy annually.

Over 100,000 Indian students were in the process of preparing for English language proficiency tests and arranging finances for studying in Canada next year, according to estimates from Indian consultants.

To reassure students, top universities are offering courses with annual costs of up to C$40,000, while colleges are providing shorter, more affordable options. They want to ensure that the diplomatic dispute does not harm one of Canada’s key exports.

Joseph Wong, vice president of the University of Toronto, emphasized their commitment to collaboration, saying, “We’ve also reached out to various partners in India, some of them are educational institutions, and foundations that we are working with to reassure our progress.”

Safety is a paramount concern for Indian students, given the heightened diplomatic tensions. Ashok Kumar Bhatia, President of the Association of Consultants for Overseas Studies, noted their anxieties, prompting consultancies like IDP Education to send video messages to provide reassurance.

John Tibbits, President of Conestoga College, expressed concerns about the uncertainty surrounding visas and government actions, with some students considering deferring their courses.

International students have played a pivotal role in Canada’s economic growth, with the industry becoming one of the country’s major export sectors. Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller acknowledged the financial importance of international students.

York University’s President, Rhonda Lenton, expressed optimism that the two governments will resolve the situation, and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly expressed Canada’s desire for private talks with India to address the diplomatic dispute.