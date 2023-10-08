Education Minister states optional biannual class 10 and 12 board exams, not mandatory

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has revealed that students will not be compelled to appear for class 10 and 12 board exams twice a year, and this new option is designed to alleviate the stress associated with a single opportunity. Pradhan emphasized that this choice would be entirely at the discretion of the students, offering them the flexibility to take the exams when they feel ready.

The concept of having the flexibility to take class 10 and 12 board exams twice a year, akin to the engineering entrance exam JEE, aims to provide a safety net for students who often grapple with the anxiety of missing an opportunity or not performing to the best of their abilities. By removing the compulsion to reappear, students can opt for the option that suits their individual circumstances.

Education Minister Pradhan underlined that the issue of ‘dummy schools’ should not be disregarded, and it is imperative to initiate a serious conversation about this matter. The introduction of biannual board exams is a step towards creating a more forgiving and adaptable education system, with students having the freedom to decide on the best approach for their academic journey.