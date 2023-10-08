Explosion at Manipur Minister Yumnam Khemchand’s home injures soldier

Unknown individuals initiated a grenade explosion at the home of Yumnam Khemchand, the Manipur Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, located in Yumnam Leikai, Imphal, during Saturday night. Fortunately, the minister and his family members emerged unharmed from the incident, but a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who was posted to guard the residence sustained injuries. As of now, there have been no claims of responsibility for this attack, prompting an escalation in security measures in the vicinity. Local law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the case.

Khemchand revealed that he was present at home with his family when the grenade detonated near the entrance gate of his residence. The injured CRPF soldier suffered minor wounds from the explosion. Chief Minister N Biren Singh swiftly visited Khemchand’s home to assess the situation and express his concern. During the encounter, the chief minister inquired about potential motives behind the attack. Khemchand maintained that he has no personal enmities, making it challenging to pinpoint any particular source of hostility.

This event serves as a reminder of the complex security landscape in Manipur, which has experienced episodes of ethnic violence in the past. During such periods, several lawmakers’ residences have been targeted by mobs, reflecting the broader challenges faced by public figures and security forces in maintaining order and safety in the region. The ongoing investigation will play a crucial role in determining the motives and individuals behind this recent grenade blast at the minister’s residence.