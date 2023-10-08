PM Modi assesses progress of incentives declared on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with officials from various departments to evaluate the progress of several initiatives he had announced in his recent Independence Day speech at the Red Fort. In that address, Modi emphasized the government’s commitment to providing affordable credit to underprivileged individuals for housing, assuring them of reduced interest rates and loans from banks to facilitate home ownership. During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed the developments in the housing scheme and inquired about the status of providing solar power connections to households.

Among the schemes discussed was the Vishwakarma Yojana, a 13,000 crore rupees initiative aimed at offering financial support to artisans and craftsmen, which was announced on August 15 and launched on September 17. Officials were directed to prioritize its implementation, given the high number of applications received shortly after its launch. Additionally, Modi examined the progress of the Lakhpati Didi scheme, which seeks to empower over 10 crore women associated with Self Help Groups (SHGs) by providing essential skills for setting up micro-enterprises. The scheme also involves training rural women in drone operation for agricultural and other economic activities.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of executing these schemes promptly, as they are of top priority for the government. This review coincided with his scheduled visits to several poll-bound states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram.