Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas receives death threats before Delhi concert

Jasmine Sandlas, a Punjabi singer, has reported receiving death threats shortly after her arrival in Delhi for a scheduled performance. According to police officials, the anonymous caller invoked the name of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi while issuing threats to the singer. Jasmine Sandlas, who resides in the United States, was slated to perform at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

The threats directed at Sandlas were traced to international phone numbers, raising concerns about the nature and origin of the threat. In response to these menacing communications, members of Sandlas’s team promptly sought assistance from the authorities in Southwest Delhi.

In light of the threats, security measures have been put in place to protect Jasmine Sandlas during her stay at the hotel. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter to identify the source of the threats and ensure the safety of the singer.

This incident highlights the importance of taking threats seriously and the need for comprehensive security arrangements to safeguard individuals in the public eye, such as performers and artists.