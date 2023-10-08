Rescue efforts continue overnight in Afghanistan after fatal earthquake, expecting more casualties

In a race against time, determined rescue teams worked tirelessly through the night to find survivors in the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that leveled homes in western Afghanistan. The death toll, initially standing at 120, is anticipated to climb further as the full extent of this tragic event becomes increasingly evident.

The earthquake, which registered a magnitude of 6.3 on Saturday, was followed by a series of eight powerful aftershocks. The epicenter was located 30 kilometers northwest of Herat, the provincial capital, causing widespread destruction in rural areas and prompting city residents to flee into the streets in a state of panic. By late Saturday, Herat’s disaster management head, Mosa Ashari, had reported “about 120” confirmed fatalities and “over 1,000” injuries, affecting women, children, and elderly citizens.

Officials from the national disaster authority are bracing for a substantial increase in the death toll. In the Sarboland village of the Zinda Jan district, near the earthquake’s epicenter, an AFP reporter witnessed numerous homes reduced to rubble as men desperately searched through the debris, while women and children sought refuge in the open. The devastation has left personal belongings from gutted homes flapping in the harsh wind.

The World Health Organization (WHO) disclosed that over 600 houses were either destroyed or severely damaged across at least 12 villages in Herat province, impacting approximately 4,200 people. Amid the chaos, a local resident, Bashir Ahmad, recounted that “in the very first shake, all the houses collapsed,” leading to the tragic burial of those inside. Worryingly, some families have yet to receive any news about their loved ones, further highlighting the urgency of the rescue efforts.