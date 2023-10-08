Vote counting in progress for LAHDC-Kargil polls

Vote counting began on Sunday for the fifth Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil election, which took place on October 4. The election featured a three-way contest among the National Conference, Congress, and the BJP for most of the 26 seats. Notably, this election is significant as it marks the first key poll in Kargil following the abrogation of Article 370 and the creation of the Ladakh union territory by the Indian government on August 5, 2019. The election saw a voter turnout of 77.61%, with 74,026 out of 95,388 eligible voters exercising their franchise.

The counting process commenced at 8 am, with all necessary arrangements in place for a smooth and transparent process. Stringent security measures were implemented in and around the Government Polytechnic College, where the vote counting is taking place. The existing council, led by NC’s Feroz Ahmad Khan, completed its five-year term on October 1, and the new council will be formed before October 11. Out of the council’s 30 seats, elections were held for 26, while the administration nominated four councillors with voting rights. The NC and Congress had a pre-poll alliance and contested 17 and 22 candidates, respectively, primarily in areas with a tough BJP competition. The BJP, aiming to build on its previous one-seat victory and later addition of two PDP councillors, fielded 17 candidates. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested in four seats, and there were 25 independent candidates. This election also marked the first-time use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in LAHDC-Kargil polls.

The LAHDC-Kargil election faced rescheduling from September 10 to October 4 due to the Supreme Court’s intervention. The Court acted after the UT administration denied the “plough” symbol to NC candidates. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the NC, stating they were entitled to their symbol and imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the Ladakh administration. Despite the low-key extended campaign in the district, NC vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah addressed two election rallies at Drass and Kargil.