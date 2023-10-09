34 casualties in Sikkim flash flood; Indian Air Force commences tourist rescue

The flash flood in Sikkim has resulted in the recovery of 34 bodies, including 10 army soldiers, with over 105 people still missing, officials reported. The Indian Air Force has initiated rescue and relief efforts, with the first batch of stranded tourists being airlifted from Lachen to Mangan in North Sikkim. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held a review meeting with key officials and military personnel to coordinate relief and rescue operations.

In addition to the 34 casualties in Sikkim, the Jalpaiguri district administration in northern West Bengal has reported 40 bodies recovered downstream of the Teesta River. However, officials have cautioned that there may be some overlap in the death toll reported by the two states. Sikkim’s Pakyong district recorded the highest number of fatalities at 22, including 10 army personnel, followed by six in Gangtok, four in Mangan, and two in Namchi.

After a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in Mangan district led to an upsurge in the Teesta River, causing flooding in several towns across four Sikkim districts, 105 people remain missing. These individuals are distributed across various districts, with 63 from Pakyong, 20 from Gangtok, 16 from Mangan, and six from Namchi. The disaster has resulted in damage to 3,432 houses, impacting road communication due to the loss or submersion of 14 bridges in the state.