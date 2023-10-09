DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Abu Dhabi authority announces temporary ban on certain vehicles

Oct 9, 2023, 03:18 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police  and the Integrated Transport Center have announced the ban of certain vehicles on major streets in the emirate on October 9.

The authorities informed that buses transporting workers with the capacity of ’50 passengers and more’ are barred from driving in both directions on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street from Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Sheikh Zayed Tunnel (formerly Al-Qurram Street). The ban will be in effect during morning peak hours from 6.30am to 9am and evening peak hours from 3pm to 7pm on October 9.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee opens marginally higher 

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command has ordered drivers to not travel during stipulated periods and to comply with traffic systems.

Tags
shortlink
Oct 9, 2023, 03:18 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button