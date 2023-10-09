India reports 38 new COVID-19 infections

India reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with the number of active cases dropping slightly from 369 to 364 compared to the previous day, as per data from the Union health ministry. The country’s total COVID-19 tally has now reached 4.49 crore (4,49,99,366) with these fresh cases. The death toll remained unchanged at 5,32,034, as per the data updated at 8 am.

The number of individuals who have successfully recovered from the disease has increased to 4,44,66,968, resulting in a national recovery rate of 98.81%, as reported on the health ministry’s website. The case fatality rate stands at 1.18%. According to the ministry’s website, the country has administered a total of 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines thus far.

This data illustrates the ongoing efforts to manage and control the COVID-19 situation in India, with a significant number of vaccine doses administered and a declining number of active cases. The country’s case fatality rate remains relatively low, reflecting the progress made in managing the pandemic.