Chhattisgarh introduces free bus pass program for college students

In anticipation of the upcoming elections, the Congress-led government in Chhattisgarh has introduced a program known as the ‘Chhattisgarh Yuva Mitan Parivahan Yojana.’ This initiative offers free transportation services to students, ensuring they have a convenient means of commuting between their homes and colleges or universities.

The scheme is particularly aimed at assisting more than 100,000 regular students residing in remote areas who are enrolled in government educational institutions. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel anticipates that the annual cost of implementing this program will amount to 110 crore rupees. Of this total cost, half will be covered by the state government, while the remaining expenses will be taken care of by bus operators.

The Congress government places significant importance on the youth demographic, viewing them as a vital factor in the electoral process. With an estimated 25% of the state’s population falling within the 18-25 age group, the government expects the youth to play a pivotal role in the upcoming elections. To benefit from the free transportation scheme, students are required to apply for a bus pass through their respective educational institutions, specifying their intended route on the official portal. Once their details are verified by the college, the application is approved, granting students access to this transportation assistance.