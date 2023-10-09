Quick and Easy Mint Chutney Recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for mint chutney, a popular condiment in Indian cuisine:
Ingredients:
– 2 cups fresh mint leaves
– 1 cup fresh coriander leaves (cilantro)
– 2-3 green chilies (adjust to your spice preference)
– 1 small onion, roughly chopped
– 2 cloves garlic
– 1-inch piece of ginger
– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
– 1-2 tablespoons lemon juice (adjust to taste)
– Salt to taste
– Water (for consistency)
– Optional: 1-2 tablespoons yogurt (for creaminess)
Instructions:
1. Wash the mint and coriander leaves thoroughly and remove any tough stems.
2. In a blender or food processor, combine the mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilies, onion, garlic, ginger, and cumin seeds.
3. Blend the ingredients until you get a coarse paste. You may need to scrape down the sides of the blender or add a little water to help with the blending process.
4. Add lemon juice, salt, and optional yogurt (for creaminess). Blend again until you achieve a smooth and well-mixed consistency. Adjust the salt and lemon juice to your taste.
5. If the chutney is too thick, you can add a little water and blend until you reach the desired thickness.
6. Taste and adjust the spice, salt, or lemon juice if needed.
7. Transfer the mint chutney to a serving bowl and serve as a condiment with various Indian dishes like samosas, pakoras, biryani, or as a dip for snacks.
Post Your Comments