Quick and Easy Mint Chutney Recipe

Here’s a simple recipe for mint chutney, a popular condiment in Indian cuisine:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups fresh mint leaves

– 1 cup fresh coriander leaves (cilantro)

– 2-3 green chilies (adjust to your spice preference)

– 1 small onion, roughly chopped

– 2 cloves garlic

– 1-inch piece of ginger

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1-2 tablespoons lemon juice (adjust to taste)

– Salt to taste

– Water (for consistency)

– Optional: 1-2 tablespoons yogurt (for creaminess)

Instructions:

1. Wash the mint and coriander leaves thoroughly and remove any tough stems.

2. In a blender or food processor, combine the mint leaves, coriander leaves, green chilies, onion, garlic, ginger, and cumin seeds.

3. Blend the ingredients until you get a coarse paste. You may need to scrape down the sides of the blender or add a little water to help with the blending process.

4. Add lemon juice, salt, and optional yogurt (for creaminess). Blend again until you achieve a smooth and well-mixed consistency. Adjust the salt and lemon juice to your taste.

5. If the chutney is too thick, you can add a little water and blend until you reach the desired thickness.

6. Taste and adjust the spice, salt, or lemon juice if needed.

7. Transfer the mint chutney to a serving bowl and serve as a condiment with various Indian dishes like samosas, pakoras, biryani, or as a dip for snacks.