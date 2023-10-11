Cough syrup firm connected to Uzbek killings permitted to reopen factory in Uttar Pradesh

According to a directive seen by Reuters, Uttar Pradesh has approved the restart of the majority of manufacturing at a factory controlled by Marion Biotech, whose cough syrups Uzbekistan blamed for the deaths of 65 children last year.

In one of the worst poisoning episodes in recorded history, 141 children have died in Uzbekistan, Gambia, and Cameroon since the middle of last year as a result of cough syrups manufactured by three Indian companies, including Marion.

The drug controller of Uttar Pradesh, where Marion is situated, which cancelled the business’s licence in March, stated in the decision handed to the company on September 14 that ‘there is no known case of a lack of quality in other medicines manufactured by the firm.’

In light of natural justice, the manufacturing firm’s appeal is therefore only partially upheld. It is now not permitted to manufacture or market any goods that contain propylene glycol (an component in cough syrup).

Shashi Mohan Gupta, the drug controller, stated in the order that the state’s health agency decided to allow the company to reopen its factory on August 11 following an appeal by the company.

Regarding the letter, Gupta declined to respond. He revealed to Reuters on Wednesday that Marion Biotech had received a letter from Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, India’s pharmaceuticals controller general, requesting that the business begin a plan of corrective and preventive activities.

An inquiry for comment was not answered by Raghuvanshi or the business. Marion has previously denied any wrongdoing; according to its website, company deals in medicines, herbal, and cosmetic products.

After the Uzbek health ministry found that two cough syrups produced by Marion, Ambronol and DOK-1 Max, contained inadequate levels of the poisons diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG), which are often used in goods not intended for human consumption, Uttar Pradesh shut down Marion’s facility.