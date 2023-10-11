In Uttar Pradesh, roof of house under construction collapses, worker dies

In the Gonda region of Uttar Pradesh, a roof of a house under construction fell, killing a 20-year-old labourer and injuring three of the other workers, police reported on Wednesday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Shivraj, Balbeer died on Tuesday when the scaffolding for the house being built in Balpur village fell, causing the roof to collapse.

Amarjeet, Shivkumar, and Dharmraj, three labourers, were taken to a hospital after suffering injuries in the accident. After receiving first aid, Dharmraj was released, and it was said that the two other patients’ conditions were stable.

A probe is being conducted, and legal action will follow, according to Kumar.