White-collar hiring in India falls 8.6%

Mumbai: White-collar hiring in India witnessed an 8.6% yearly decrease in September. There was a downward trend in sectors such as IT, BPO or ITES, and FMCG. Naukri.com’s monthly ‘Naukri JobSpeak Index’ revealed this.

In September, there were 2,835 white-collar job postings, down by 8.6% compared to the same month last year when 3,103 jobs were posted. As per data, the job postings have experienced an approximately 6% month-on-month growth.

The BPO/ITES and FMCG registered negative growth of 25% and 23%, respectively, in the period under review.

‘While the IT sector continues to stay impacted, robust growth in the banking sector is a bright spot. Coupled with the fact that the overall index sequentially grew 6 per cent, this underscores the resilience of the Indian job market, anchored in sectoral diversity,’ Naukri.com chief business officer Pawan Goyal said.

The hospitality and travel industry saw maximum growth. New job offers for this sector were highest in Mumbai city with job roles for restaurant manager and guest services were in highest demand in September.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and healthcare sectors clocked 7% yearly growth each in September. Branch manager and financial consultant roles saw maximum demand. Oil and gas and auto sectors recorded 6%t growth each in September.