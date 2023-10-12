54th International Film Festival of India prepares for its stage

As the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) approaches, there’s exciting news for media professionals. With just a little over a month left until the festival’s commencement, IFFI has officially opened registrations for media delegates. This renowned festival is scheduled to take place from November 20 to 28 in the beautiful setting of Goa. It’s set to be a cinematic celebration featuring the best of contemporary and classic films from India and around the world.

According to a press release, media delegates at IFFI 54 will have the extraordinary opportunity to interact with some of the world’s finest filmmakers, actors, technicians, critics, academicians, and fellow film enthusiasts, all coming together in the picturesque state of Goa. This promises a vibrant and intellectually stimulating environment for those passionate about cinema.

To qualify as a media delegate, individuals must be at least 21 years of age as of January 1, 2023, and should be associated with a print, electronic, digital, or online media organization. The registration process is designed to be user-friendly and efficient, and interested parties can complete it online. The registration deadline is set at 11.59.59 pm (Indian Standard Time) on November 18, offering media professionals ample time to secure their participation.

This announcement provides a fantastic opportunity for media delegates to be part of a significant film event, fostering collaboration, discussion, and appreciation of the art of filmmaking. The festival’s combination of cultural richness and cinematic excellence is sure to make it a memorable experience for all attendees.