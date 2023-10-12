DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee opens higher against US dollar

Oct 12, 2023, 03:45 pm IST

Mumbai: The Indian rupee opened  higher for the third day in a row. easing crude oil prices and a weak American currency supported the upward rally of the Indian currency. But, the negative  sentiments in the domestic equity markets and sustained  foreign funds withdrawal capped a sharp gain in the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened  3 paise higher at 83.16 a dollar. It is trading at  83.14, higher by  5 paise  against the US dollar. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled 6 paise higher at 83.19 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13% lower at 105.69., forex analysts said. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were sellers in the Indian capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 421.77 crore.

 

 

