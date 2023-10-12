Know the most unromantic zodiac signs

The following 5 zodiac signs are considered to be the most unromantic by astrology.

Capricorn: Capricorns are practical and focused people. People born in this zodiac sign are deeply committed and responsible partners. But, their practical nature might sometimes overshadow romantic gestures. People born in this zodiac sign are more likely to express their love through actions and long-term commitment.

Aquarius: Aquarians are known for their independence and unconventional thinking. They generally prioritise intellectual connections and avoid romantic gestures. They can be deeply caring and committed in relationships, but they may not display romance in conventional ways.

Virgo: Virgos are practical individuals. They show love through acts of service and attention. Their analytical nature may lead them to be less expressive in conventional romantic ways.

Scorpio: Scorpios are passionate and intense, but, they can sometimes be more focused on deep emotional connection and intensity rather than traditional romantic gestures.

Sagittarius: Saggis are adventurous and have a free-spirited nature. While they can be loving and committed partners, they may sometimes give more importance to independence over traditional romantic gestures.