Maadhavi’s Heartfelt Birthday Love for Daughter Tiffany

Veteran actor Maadhavi celebrated a heartfelt moment on her youngest daughter Tiffany’s birthday. In a message filled with love, she shared, “Happy birthday Tiffany Gaurika. I admire your gentleness, inner beauty, and levelheadedness.” It’s evident that the bond between them is strong, with many commenting on how Tiffany resembles her mother.

Maadhavi’s journey took a turn when she decided to step away from acting after her marriage to US businessman Ralf Sharma in 1996. Presently, she resides in the United States with her husband and daughters, Priscilla, Evelyn, and Tiffany. Notably, she previously shared the exciting news of her eldest daughter’s invitations from Harvard and Oxford after graduating with high honors.

Born as Kanaka Vijayalakshmi in Andra Pradesh, Maadhavi has graced the screens in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. Her legacy includes remarkable performances in Malayalam films like ‘Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha,’ ‘Oru Kadha Oru Nuna Kadha,’ ‘Ayiram Navulla Anandan,’ and ‘Nombarathipoovu.’ In the 80s, she was among the most sought-after stars in South India, with her last Kannada film, ‘Sreemathi,’ marking the end of a remarkable career.